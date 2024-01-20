Shahzaib Khan Scores Century, Bowlers Shine As Pakistan U19 Beat Afghanistan U19 by 181 Runs in ICC U19 World Cup 2024

Shahzaib Khan scored a century as Pakistan got their U19 World Cup 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating Afghanistan by 181 runs on Saturday, January 20. Batting first, Khan led the charge for Pakistan with the bat in hand, finishing with 106 runs off 126 balls, a knock which included 10 fours and three sixes. Captain Saad Baig also added 55 runs off 52 balls as Pakistan finished with 284/9. Khalil Ahmed was Afghanistan's best bowler, picking up four wickets for 51 runs. However, it was Afghanistan's batting effort that let the team down in this match. Wicketkeeper Numan Shah was the highest scorer with 26 runs. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

PAK U19 vs AFG U19 Result

Pakistan U19 begin their campaign with a win! A comprehensive 1️⃣8️⃣1️⃣-run triumph orchestrated by Ubaid Shah (4-26) and Mohammad Zeeshan (3-17) 💪#PakistanFutureStars | #U19WorldCup | #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/Yxu3DTuWa5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)