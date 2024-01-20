  • Lifestyle
    Shahzaib Khan Scores Century, Bowlers Shine As Pakistan U19 Beat Afghanistan U19 by 181 Runs in ICC U19 World Cup 2024

    For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah took four wickets while Mohammad Zeeshan scalped three. Shahzaib Khan was named Player of the Match for his spectacular century in the first innings of this match.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 20, 2024 08:35 PM IST

    Shahzaib Khan scored a century as Pakistan got their U19 World Cup 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating Afghanistan by 181 runs on Saturday, January 20. Batting first, Khan led the charge for Pakistan with the bat in hand, finishing with 106 runs off 126 balls, a knock which included 10 fours and three sixes. Captain Saad Baig also added 55 runs off 52 balls as Pakistan finished with 284/9. Khalil Ahmed was Afghanistan's best bowler, picking up four wickets for 51 runs. However, it was Afghanistan's batting effort that let the team down in this match. Wicketkeeper Numan Shah was the highest scorer with 26 runs. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

    PAK U19 vs AFG U19 Result

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup Khalil Ahmed Mohammed Zeeshan Numan Shah PAK 19 vs AFG U19 PAK 19 vs AFG U19 result PAK 19 vs AFG U19 Score Pak vs Afg Pakistan Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Shahzaib Khan U-19 World Cup U-19 World Cup 2024 U19 World Cup Ubaid Shah
