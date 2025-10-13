Veteran batter Shai Hope slammed his third century in Test cricket. The right-handed batter reached the glorious three-figure mark during the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 13. The West Indies batter reached his third Test century in 204 deliveries. The 31-year-old's century came when the West Indies were put to bat again after India enforced a follow-on on them. Earlier in the match, India declared their first innings score at 518/5. In response, the West Indies all-out for just 248 runs. This is Shai Hope's first Test century after eight years. He also completed 2000 runs in the longest format. ‘You Know It’s Out But Technology Can’t Prove It’ Jasprit Bumrah Caught Saying on Stump Mic After Third Umpire’s LBW Decision for John Campbell During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Shai Hope Hits his Third Century in Test Cricket

Shai Hope scored a Test hundred after 8 years, and it’s his first in this decade. 🤯 His Test hundreds: 147 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Leeds, 2017 118* vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Leeds, 2017 100* vs 🇮🇳, Delhi, 2025* He has the most ODI hundreds in this decade. 😱 pic.twitter.com/zLe9TbSjDQ — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)