Captain Shai Hope led from the front with the bat as West Indies pulled off a memorable four-wicket victory against England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on December 3. Hope scored a scintillating 109* off 83 balls to help the West Indies chase down a 325-run target set by England. The right-hander, in this innings, also levelled Sir Vivian Richards' record of becoming the joint fastest West Indies to score 5000 ODI runs. Additionally, he is also the joint third fastest player along with Richards and Virat Kohli to get to the feat. Earlier, England batted first and Harry Brook top-scored with 71 runs off 72 balls to take the former world champions to a stiff total. For West Indies, the best bowler was Gudakesh Motie, who picked up figures of 2/49. Ouch! Nathan Ellis' Shot Hits Umpire On the Crotch During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023, Picture Goes Viral!

West Indies Beat England

WI WIN! The highest successful run chase at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.#WIvENG #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Q3XGQyraIi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2023

Shai Hope Equals Sir Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli

.@shaidhope joins Sir Vivian Richards & Virat Kohli as the joint 3rd fastest to 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs!🙌🏾#WIvENG #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Av4q1tQm6g — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2023

