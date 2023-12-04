Shai Hope recalled having a conversation with MS Dhoni while speaking after West Indies beat England by four wickets in the 1st ODI on December 3. The West Indies captain led from the front with a magnificent 109* off 83 balls, a knock which included four fours and seven sixes as West Indies chased down a 326-run total in 48.5 overs. Speaking after the match, Hope said, "I had a chat with MS Dhoni some time back and he told me that you always have a chance if you take it deep and that stuck with me." Shai Hope also scored 5000 ODI runs during this knock. Shai Hope Joins Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli in Elite List As West Indies Defeat England by Four Wickets in 1st ODI, Lead Series 1–0.

Shai Hope Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice After Scoring 100 in WI's Victory

Shai Hope gave MS Dhoni credit for his match winning century. Like him or hate him Dhoni's impact on one day cricket is undeniable Credit :@cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/VCgKvw9jEy — Pricviz (@Pric_viz_) December 3, 2023

