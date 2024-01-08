Shakib Al Hasan made a great start to his political career as he won a parliament seat after securing a landslide victory in the Bangladesh General Elections 2024. The Bangladesh all-rounder won the Magura -1 seat by gaining 1,85,388 votes with his rival candidate Kazi Rezaul Hossain getting only 45,994 votes. Shakib represented the ruling Awami League, which won the election and Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister is set for a record fifth term in office. Bangladesh Election 2024 Result: Sheikh Hasina’s Party Wins Poll For Record Fifth Term Amid Opposition Boycott.

Shakib Al Hasan Wins Parliament Seat

