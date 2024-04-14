Shamar Joseph had a forgettable start to his IPL career as he conceded 22 runs during the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 14. The West Indies pace sensation turned heads with his tenacious performance earlier on as he led his country to a historic win over Australia. He was handed his IPL debut by LSG, the right-arm fast bowler did bowl some good deliveries but ended up conceding 22 runs, including runs off two no balls and seven wides. In all, he bowled 12 balls. Phil Salt Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marcus Stoinis During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shamar Joseph Bowls 22-Run Over on IPL Debut

Shamar Joseph bowled 10 balls in his first IPL over. He bowled first 5 legal deliveries in 5 balls, but then took 5 more balls to deliver the 6th legal ball! And the sixth legal ball went for Six! #KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/w56lF476km — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 14, 2024

