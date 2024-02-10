Shamar Joseph gets a much deserving IPL contract after a impressive performance against Australia in the Test series. English quick Mark Wood has made himself unavailable for the IPL 2024 season and LSG has pounced on the opportunity and signed Shamar Joseph as the replacement player. He will be joining LSG in a 3 Crore INR contract. Jasprit Bumrah of Pakistan? Kid Performs Bowling Action Similar to That of Star Indian Fast Bowler, Video Goes Viral!

Shamar Joseph Joins Lucknow Super Giants

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lucknow Super Giants name Shamar Joseph as replacement for Mark Wood. #TATAIPL Details 🔽https://t.co/RDdWYxk2Vp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 10, 2024

