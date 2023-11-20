Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 title defeating India in the final of the competition. They cricketers and supporters of the Australian team celebrated with the trophy after the match and later shared the pictures of their celebration. Amidst this, a picture of Mitchell Marsh emerged where he was seen putting his feet up on the trophy. Some fans didn't see the act of the Aussie all-rounder as respectful and took to social media to react on it. Marnus Labuschagne Reflects on Match-Winning Half-Century in IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final, Says ‘My Mindset Was To Treat It Like a Test Match’.

Shameful

Absolutely shameful. Zero class. Of course, can't expect from Aussies. https://t.co/q0E8PNjHcJ — Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) November 20, 2023

Very Disrespectful

I find this photo of Mitchell Marsh very disrespectful. It’s the trophy that cricketers fight for all their lives and Marsh has put his feet on the top of it just to look cool. SHOCKING AND DISGUSTING! #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/SoWiDroH2V — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 20, 2023

Shame On You Mitchell Marsh

Shame on you Mitchell Marsh. It's disrespectful 😤. It's an insult not only to the World Cup Trophy but also to cricket.#MitchellMarsh #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSfinal #ICCCricketWorldCup2023Final pic.twitter.com/Vhkn4APQ3b — Mrityunjoy (@Mrityunjoy_offl) November 20, 2023

Respect What You Have

Respect what you have or cry when you Loose it Very Disrespectful, Truly not Deserving Marsh pic.twitter.com/1pRXTW6m6S — Rohit Parwani (@i_rohitparwani) November 20, 2023

ICC Should Take Note

Marsh put his feet on World Cup. Utter disrespectful towards World Cup and ICC. @ICC should take note. pic.twitter.com/9HZwUa4fy5 — Wasooli bhai (@oychunalagadiya) November 20, 2023

More Fans are Offended by The Act

#Disrespectful. “Dear @ICC and @BCCI, expressing concern over Mitch Marsh placing the World Cup trophy under his feet. This behavior seems disrespectful to the game's integrity. pic.twitter.com/1dKbZVGvPj — Yash Pratap Singh (@YashPra00213839) November 20, 2023

