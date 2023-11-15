Immediately after the stepping down of Babar Azam, PCB appoints the next Test captain and T20I captain as these are the immediate two assignments in hand. Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I side and Shan Masood appointed as the Test captain. Pakistan will tour Australia in the coming December and they also will have to eye the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 as well. Babar Azam Steps Down As Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team in All Three Formats Following Side's Dismal Performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Read Full Statement).

Shan Masood Appointed As Test Captain of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi As T20I Captain

Presenting our captains 🇵🇰@shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side. pic.twitter.com/wPSebUB60m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

