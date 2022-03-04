Players from West Indies Cricket Board President XI and England observed minute's silence to mourn the death of former Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The two sides are currently locked in a four-day practice match with England scheduled to take on hosts West Indies in a three-match Test series from March 08 onwards. Warne was found dead in his villa in Thailand and is suspected to have suffered from heart attack. Shane Warne Dead: Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Shahid Afridi and Others Mourn Former Australian Cricketer's Sudden Death.

A minute silence held in Antigua for Shane Warne ❤️ Real sense of huge shock out here. 📸 @GeorgeDobell1 pic.twitter.com/2vHI0XaTE6 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2022

