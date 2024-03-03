Shardul Thakur rose to the occasion when the chips were down and scored his maiden century in first-class cricket, during the Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal. The all-rounder, who did not find a place in India's Test squad for the ongoing series against England, led Mumbai's fightback lower down the order after Tamil Nadu captain Sai Kishore had ripped through the batting order with a five-wicket haul. He got to his century off 89 deliveries and got to the mark in style with six. Sai Kishore Becomes Third Tamil Nadu Bowler to Take 50 Wickets in a Ranji Trophy Season, Scalps Five Wicket-Haul in TN vs MUM Semifinal Match.

Shardul Thakur Scores Maiden FC Century

Shardul Thakur gets to his century in style 🔥🔥 What a time to score your maiden first-class 💯 The celebrations say it all 👌👌@imShard | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #MUMvTN | #SF2 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/9tosMLk9TT pic.twitter.com/3RI9Sap6DO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2024

