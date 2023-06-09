Not on expected lines, but Shardul Thakur has been one of the best batters for India in this WTC 2023 final against Australia. His gritty knock of 51 gave Ajinkya Rahane a reliable partner to keep the game moving forward. Also he played some top shots against a world-class attack to put some pressure back on them. It was Cameron Green who gets the faint edge off his bat that carries to wicketkeeper Alex Carey ending his stay on the crease. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Shardul Thakur Wicket Video

