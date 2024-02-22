Sherfane Rutherford managed to hold on to a catch despite being involved in a collision with Saud Shakeel during the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match on February 22. Colin Munro attempted a massive slog off Abrar Ahmed's bowling but could not get the distance. The ball went high in the air with Saud Shakeel and Sherfane Rutherford colliding at long-on. But Rutherford managed to hold on to the ball despite the collision which saw both the players go down on the ground. Quetta restricted Islamabad to 138/9 and later chased down the target in 18.2 overs to win the match by three wickets. Naseem Shah Presents Debut Cap to Brother Hunain Shah at the Start of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sherfane Rutherford Holds On to Catch Despite Collision

