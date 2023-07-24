Shikhar Dhawan is a fun-loving character and not just that, he has some pretty cool dance moves too! The Indian cricketer earlier has been seen grooving to different beats in the videos he posts on social media and in another addition, the left-hander shook a leg to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Naa Ready.' Dhawan skilfully danced to the foot-tapping number. While sharing the video on his Instagram, Dhawan wrote, "‘Naa Ready Dha Varava’ got me hooked." ‘Weekend Khtam Hogya???’ Curious Rohit Sharma Peeping Out of Dressing Room Window Is All of Us on Monday! Fans React to Viral Video.

Shikhar Dhawan Shakes a Leg to 'Naa Ready'

