Indian star batter Shikhar Dhawan was in a Podcast interview where he talked about his inspirational journey from a young age to a star cricketer. He also talks about his teammates including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Upon being asked about his emotional birthday wish social media post directed towards his son Zorawar, the 38-year-old batter mentioned that there were no negative emotions in the post, rather he was just expressing his thoughts as he was away from his son for a long period. Watch the complete video below. IPL 2024: BCCI Releases ‘Request for Quotation’ for Official Partner Rights for Indian Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan Talks About his Journey in Cricket and also His Viral Post for his Son Zorawar

