Shimron Hetmyer was named winner of the man of the match award in the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2024 on April 13. The West Indies star turned up with a blazing performance with the bat in hand, scoring 27 runs off just 10 balls which included three sixes and one four. Hetmyer kept his cool and smashed two sixes in the last over of the match to help Rajasthan Royals edge past Punjab Kings in a thriller to register their fifth win of the competition. Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Like Run Out to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shimron Hetmyer Wins Man of the Match Award

For his explosive finish with the bat, Shimron Hetmyer wins the Player of the Match Award in tonight’s thrilling contest 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OBQBB75GgU#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/8mlMvR0TWU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)