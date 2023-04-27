A valiant consecutive fifty from Shivam Dube (33-ball 52) doesn't help CSK to clinch two points as RR hold fort at Jaipur to bag a clinical 32-run victory. A confident Sanju Samon opted to bat first after winning the toss and Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped on his faith maximizing the powerplay. Despite Sanju Samson himself not firing, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel provided strong finish taking them over 200. CSK could not repeat the same batting performance as Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane both couldn't get going. A good start by Ruturaj Gaikwad was attempted to capitalize on by Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali, but ultimately they fell well short over finishing line.

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Result

