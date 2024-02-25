Shoaib Bashir led his England teammates off the field after scalping his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Day 4 of the India vs England fourth Test in Ranchi. Bashir trapped Akash Deep in front of the stumps to get to his first fifer and was deservedly applauded by his teammates. The 20-year-old had earlier dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar and also Ravindra Jadeja. With lunch being called after India were bowled out for 307, Bashir led his teammates to the dressing room with the England cricketers applauding his performance. Shoaib Bashir Scalps His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Shoaib Bashir Leads England Teammates off the Field

Bash leads us off after his special effort with the ball 👏 Match Centre: https://t.co/B58xShTQq5 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @shoaib_bashir13 pic.twitter.com/jcbYeEGZjY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)