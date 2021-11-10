Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were not present at the Pakistan training session ahead of their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal clash against Australia on November 11, Thursday. Reports claimed that the duo were down with flu but had tested negative for COVID-19. They are likely to be fit for the match against Australia.

