Famous rapper and Bigg Boss season 16 winner MC Stan took to social media and shared some exciting photos with MS Dhoni, which also means there is going to be a collab between the Rapper and Captain Cool. Stan captioned the image on his social media handle as "Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 🙏🏻🇮🇳❤️." Both MS Dhoni and MC Stan could be seen rocking formal types of clothes. 'Thala for a Reason' Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral as Cricket Lovers Connect EVERYTHING IN THE WORLD to MS Dhoni's Jersey '7'.

Have a look at the Photos shared by MC Stan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)