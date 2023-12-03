India win the last and final T20I of the five-match series by six runs and seal series victory by a margin of 4-1. After put in to bat first on a tacky pitch, India got off to a good start through Yashasvi Jaiswal but lost a bit of way in the middle. Shreyas Iyer (53) steadied the ship and stitched partnerships to take India to a competitive score of 160/8. Chasing it, Travis Head gave Australia a solid start but spinners brough India into the game. Ben McDermott (54) scored a gritty half-century to take Australia deep and Matthew Wade's cameo took Australia to touching distance of the target. But Arshdeep Singh's solid final restricted them just ahead of the finishing. Massive! Ben McDermott Hits Ball Out of the Stadium for Six During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral!

