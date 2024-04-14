Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin Before Flipping It During Toss At the Start of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Trying to keep up with the league leaders Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed a win. They were playing the fourth home game of the season as they hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of the IPL 2024 season. As per the rules, the home side captain Shreyas Iyer got the coin during the ‘coin toss’. Before flipping the coin, Iyer kisses the coin, which was caught on camera. The video quickly went viral as Iyer’s luck worked and KKR won the toss. In the end, the home side also dominated the match from start to end to register their fourth win in the 17th season of IPL. Phil Salt Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin

🪙 𝗖𝗢𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗦𝗦 🪙 It's the skipper in 💜 who has won the toss and elected to bowl first 🙌#KKRvLSG #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/0KEFq4TXck — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)