Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin Before Flipping It During Toss At the Start of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Lucknow Super Giants for the 28th match of the IPL 2024 season. Before tossing, home side captain Shreyas Iyer kisses the coin which was caught on camera. The video quickly went viral.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Trying to keep up with the league leaders Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed a win. They were playing the fourth home game of the season as they hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of the IPL 2024 season. As per the rules, the home side captain Shreyas Iyer got the coin during the ‘coin toss’. Before flipping the coin, Iyer kisses the coin, which was caught on camera. The video quickly went viral as Iyer’s luck worked and KKR won the toss. In the end, the home side also dominated the match from start to end to register their fourth win in the 17th season of IPL. Phil Salt Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Trying to keep up with the league leaders Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed a win. They were playing the fourth home game of the season as they hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 28 of the IPL 2024 season. As per the rules, the home side captain Shreyas Iyer got the coin during the ‘coin toss’. Before flipping the coin, Iyer kisses the coin, which was caught on camera. The video quickly went viral as Iyer’s luck worked and KKR won the toss. In the end, the home side also dominated the match from start to end to register their fourth win in the 17th season of IPL. Phil Salt Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2024 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG Kolkata Knight Riders LSG vs KKR Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer
You might also like
Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
MS Dhoni Receives Love From Fans as Chennai Super Kings Star Walks Down the Stairs at Wankhede Stadium Before MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, See Viral Pic
Cricket

MS Dhoni Receives Love From Fans as Chennai Super Kings Star Walks Down the Stairs at Wankhede Stadium Before MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, See Viral Pic
Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off As He Dives To Take Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral
MS Dhoni Receives Love From Fans as Chennai Super Kings Star Walks Down the Stairs at Wankhede Stadium Before MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, See Viral Pic
Cricket

MS Dhoni Receives Love From Fans as Chennai Super Kings Star Walks Down the Stairs at Wankhede Stadium Before MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, See Viral Pic
Hardik Pandya Runs Towards MS Dhoni, Hugs Him During Training at the Start of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Hardik Pandya Runs Towards MS Dhoni, Hugs Him During Training at the Start of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match; Video Goes Viral
MS Dhoni Completes 250 Matches for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match
Cricket

MS Dhoni Completes 250 Matches for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match
Google Trends Google Trends
CSK vs MI
200K+ searches
LSG vs KKR
200K+ searches
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
Salman Khan
100K+ searches
Shamar Joseph
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
l" title="Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His 133rd Birth Anniversary in Thane (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His 133rd Birth Anniversary in Thane (Watch Video)

Google Trends Google Trends
CSK vs MI
200K+ searches
LSG vs KKR
200K+ searches
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
Salman Khan
100K+ searches
Shamar Joseph
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma