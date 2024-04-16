Kolkata Knight Ridres (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer's habit of kissing the coin ahead of the toss as a good omen has already been spotted by fans. He did it again during the toss ahead of the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar spotted it and when asked about it Shreyas replied that it was a 'flying kiss'. Dinesh Karthik Receives Applause From Chinnaswamy Crowd As He Walks Back Towards Dressing Room Following Fighting Knock in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Kisses the Coin Before Flipping It During Toss

🚨 Toss Update🚨 Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/13s3GZKNLr #TATAIPL | #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/LHHVIsS78P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

