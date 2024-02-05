Shreyas Iyer nailed a magnificent direct hit to run out Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 on Monday, February 5. An inside edge of Ben Foakes sees the ball go towards the square leg region and Iyer picked up the ball in a flash with one hand before launching a powerful throw to the stumps, rattling it. Replays showed that Stokes was initially a bit casual in his run and was just short of his crease as the throw crashed into the stumps. It was a crucial wicket in the context of the game as Stokes has previously played match-winning knocks from similar situations. Ravi Ashwin Engages in Heated Exchange With Jonny Bairstow After Latter’s Dismissal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

