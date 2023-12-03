Shreyas Iyer makes his return to T20Is memorable with a half-century as he holds an end of India innings in the 5th T20I against Australia despite wickets tumbling on the other end. Coming on at a situation when India struggled to got going on a sticky pitch, he handles the middle overs with impeccable skill and then attempted a strong finish completing his eighth T20I half-century in the way. Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out in the Gym to Regain Fitness Ahead of IPL 2024, Shares Workout Video on Instagram Story.

Shreyas Iyer Scores His Eighth Half-Century in T20Is

Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century with a MAXIMUM! 🙌 A fine knock from the #TeamIndia Vice-captain when the going got tough 👏👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/CZtLulpqqM#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vhlAoK6ubB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2023

