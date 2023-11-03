Shreyas Iyer was announced as the winner of the 'Best Fielder' medal in Team India's dressing room after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been a custom for the Men in Blue to reward the best fielder of a particular game with a medal after the match and it was no different this time. Iyer was rew
Shreyas Iyer Wins ‘Best Fielder’ Medal in Team India’s Dressing Room With Sachin Tendulkar Making the Announcement After IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, BCCI Shares Video
India won all seven of their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the latest one was an impressive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With that win, India also qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, becoming the first team to do so.
Shreyas Iyer was announced as the winner of the 'Best Fielder' medal in Team India's dressing room after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been a custom for the Men in Blue to reward the best fielder of a particular game with a medal after the match and it was no different this time. Iyer was rewarded for his spectacular effort on the field and on this occasion, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who made the announcement via a video message. Tendulkar applauded the team for their wonderful performance in Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. India became the first team to qualify for the CWC 2023 semifinals. India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get Indian Cricket Team’s Upcoming Matches Schedule, Results and Latest CWC Points Table Position on Team Standings.
Watch Video
The Medal Ceremony 🏅 in the dressing room just attained "LEGENDARY" status 🙌🏻#TeamIndia was in for a surprise when someone 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 announced the best fielder award 🫡🔝#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL
WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @28anand
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
‘No Better Feeling…’ Mohammed Shami Reacts After His Five-Wicket Haul Helps India Beat Sri Lanka by 302 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Delhi Air Pollution: Signature Bridge in National Capital Covered With Haze Of Smog As Air Quality Turns 'Severe' In Multiple Locations (Watch Video)
Netherlands vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs AFG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?
How to Watch BAH vs OMN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Bahrain vs Oman Semifinal Cricket Match With Time in IST
Aankh Micholi Movie Review: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's Comedy is Occasionally Amusing But Mostly Archaic (LatestLY Exclusive)
World Food India 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mega Food Event, Initiates Distribution of Seed Capital Assistance Worth Rs 380 Crore to SHG Members (Watch Video)
UK Shocker: Children Vandalise Rs 12 Crore House in UK With Chainsaws, Hammers and Axes; Ordered to Pay Compensation Read More
Delhi Air Pollution: Rise in Cases of Eye Irritation, Headache As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR, Says Officials
Chennai Rains: Light to Moderate Morning Showers Witnessed in Tamil Nadu’s Capital City, Elated Residents Drop Pics and Videos
Samuel Bankman-Fried Found Guilty: US Jury Holds FTX Founder Guilty on All Charges Including Fraud, Conspiracy and Money Laundering
WWE’s LA Knight Has a Special Birthday Message for Shah Rukh Khan As Bollywood Star Turns 58 (Watch Video)
Virat Kohli Asks Fans To Cheer for Shubman Gill During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium, Video Goes Viral
Lady Boss! Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Glam Goals in Beige Sleeveless Coat With Plunging Neckline and Pants (View Pics)
Delhi Air Pollution: Signature Bridge in National Capital Covered With Haze Of Smog As Air Quality Turns 'Severe' In Multiple Locations (Watch Video)
Netherlands vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs AFG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?
How to Watch BAH vs OMN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of Bahrain vs Oman Semifinal Cricket Match With Time in IST
Aankh Micholi Movie Review: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's Comedy is Occasionally Amusing But Mostly Archaic (LatestLY Exclusive)
World Food India 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mega Food Event, Initiates Distribution of Seed Capital Assistance Worth Rs 380 Crore to SHG Members (Watch Video)
UK Shocker: Children Vandalise Rs 12 Crore House in UK With Chainsaws, Hammers and Axes; Ordered to Pay Compensation
Delhi Air Pollution: Rise in Cases of Eye Irritation, Headache As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR, Says Officials
Chennai Rains: Light to Moderate Morning Showers Witnessed in Tamil Nadu’s Capital City, Elated Residents Drop Pics and Videos
Samuel Bankman-Fried Found Guilty: US Jury Holds FTX Founder Guilty on All Charges Including Fraud, Conspiracy and Money Laundering
WWE’s LA Knight Has a Special Birthday Message for Shah Rukh Khan As Bollywood Star Turns 58 (Watch Video)
Virat Kohli Asks Fans To Cheer for Shubman Gill During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Wankhede Stadium, Video Goes Viral
Lady Boss! Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Glam Goals in Beige Sleeveless Coat With Plunging Neckline and Pants (View Pics)
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹28,74,591-2.08%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹1,49,655-2.25%
-
Tether(USDT)₹83.28-0.16%
-
BNB(BNB)₹19,153.60.61%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
Prithviraj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Kapoor Patriarch’s Partition Plays Had Left Both Muslim League and RSS Displeased?
-
Kannur Squad Box Office: Mammootty’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide! Makers Thank Fans for ‘Unwavering Support’
-
Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Stylish Appearance As He Greets Sea of Fans Outside Mannat on His 58th Birthday (View Pics & Watch Video)
-
Tara Sutaria’s Golden Saree with Embroidered Border and Heavy Jewelry Sets the Perfect Diwali Fashion Inspiration (View Pics)