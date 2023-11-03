Shreyas Iyer Wins ‘Best Fielder’ Medal in Team India’s Dressing Room With Sachin Tendulkar Making the Announcement After IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, BCCI Shares Video

Shreyas Iyer Wins ‘Best Fielder’ Medal in Team India’s Dressing Room With Sachin Tendulkar Making the Announcement After IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, BCCI Shares Video

India won all seven of their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the latest one was an impressive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With that win, India also qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, becoming the first team to do so.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Shreyas Iyer was announced as the winner of the 'Best Fielder' medal in Team India's dressing room after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been a custom for the Men in Blue to reward the best fielder of a particular game with a medal after the match and it was no different this time. Iyer was rewarded for his spectacular effort on the field and on this occasion, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who made the announcement via a video message. Tendulkar applauded the team for their wonderful performance in Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. India became the first team to qualify for the CWC 2023 semifinals. India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get Indian Cricket Team’s Upcoming Matches Schedule, Results and Latest CWC Points Table Position on Team Standings.

Watch Video

