Shreyas Iyer Wins ‘Best Fielder’ Medal in Team India’s Dressing Room With Sachin Tendulkar Making the Announcement After IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, BCCI Shares Video

Shreyas Iyer was announced as the winner of the 'Best Fielder' medal in Team India's dressing room after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been a custom for the Men in Blue to reward the best fielder of a particular game with a medal after the match and it was no different this time. Iyer was rewarded for his spectacular effort on the field and on this occasion, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who made the announcement via a video message. Tendulkar applauded the team for their wonderful performance in Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. India became the first team to qualify for the CWC 2023 semifinals. India at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get Indian Cricket Team’s Upcoming Matches Schedule, Results and Latest CWC Points Table Position on Team Standings.

Watch Video

The Medal Ceremony 🏅 in the dressing room just attained "LEGENDARY" status 🙌🏻#TeamIndia was in for a surprise when someone 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 announced the best fielder award 🫡🔝#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)