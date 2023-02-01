Shubman Gill scored his maiden hundred and Hardik Pandya led a sensational bowling effort with a four-wicket haul as India decimated New Zealand by 168 runs to win the 3rd T20I and the series on Wednesday, February 1. It was a Gill show in the first innings, with the right-hander smashing his maiden T20I hundred. His knock helped India set up a mammoth 234/4 on the board. In response, Indian bowlers took early wickets and broke the back of New Zealand's batting, never really allowing them to get into this chase. Skipper Pandya (4/16) snared four wickets and was the best bowler, while there were impressive efforts from Arshdeep Singh (2/16), Umran Malik (2/9) and Shivam Mavi (2/12). It was also India's biggest win in T20I history. Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's best batter, scoring 35 off 25 balls as his side could manage just 66 runs in 12.1 overs. Suryakumar Yadav Grabs a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Finn Allen During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

