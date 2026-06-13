Shubman Gill Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Allah Ghazanafar During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video)

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Indian captain Shubman Gill pulled off a stunning, one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Allah Ghazanfar during the rain-curtailed IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 against Afghanistan on 13 June 2026. The dismissal capped a brilliant bowling spell from debutant spinner Harsh Dubey at the HPCA Stadium, who finished with figures of 3/47. Ghazanfar top-edged a slower tossed-up delivery, that flew to the left of slip, where Gill stuck his left-hand out, and managed to grab-on to the ball despite a fall. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Scores Fastest One-Day International Hundred For Afghanistan, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Shubman Gill Takes Sensational Catch

𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑-𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐋! 🦸‍♂️🔥 Shubman Gill ಕೈಚಳಕಕ್ಕೆ Allah Ghazanfar ಆಟ ಕ್ಲೋಸ್! 🦅🔥 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | 👉 #INDvAFG | 1st ODI | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports 2 ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/8XKqlRL46k — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) June 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (StarSportsKan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).