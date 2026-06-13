Cricket

Shubman Gill Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Allah Ghazanafar During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video)

Ghazanfar top-edged a slower tossed-up delivery, that flew to the left of slip, where Gill stuck his left-hand out, and managed to grab-on to the ball despite a fall.

Team Latestly | Published: Jun 13, 2026 07:59 PM IST
Shubman Gill Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Allah Ghazanafar During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video)
Shubman Gill takes a one-handed catch to dismiss AM Ghazanfar (Photo @JioHotstar)
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Indian captain Shubman Gill pulled off a stunning, one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Allah Ghazanfar during the rain-curtailed IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026 against Afghanistan on 13 June 2026. The dismissal capped a brilliant bowling spell from debutant spinner Harsh Dubey at the HPCA Stadium, who finished with figures of 3/47. Ghazanfar top-edged a slower tossed-up delivery, that flew to the left of slip, where Gill stuck his left-hand out, and managed to grab-on to the ball despite a fall. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Scores Fastest One-Day International Hundred For Afghanistan, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 1st ODI 2026.

Shubman Gill Takes Sensational Catch

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Related Topics

AFG vs IND AFG vs IND 2026 Afghanistan National Cricket Team Afghanistan vs India Allah Ghazanafar AM Ghazanafar