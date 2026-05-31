Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Gujarat Titans Captain Fails As Rajat Patidar Takes Sharp Catch in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final
Chasing early momentum under lights, the star opener failed to convert his start, falling for 10 runs off 8 deliveries after RCB captain Rajat Patidar took a sharp, diving catch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the third over.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been dismissed cheaply in the high-stakes RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing early momentum under lights, the star opener failed to convert his start, falling for 10 runs off 8 deliveries after RCB captain Rajat Patidar took a sharp, diving catch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the third over. Gill, who smashed a brilliant century in Qualifier 2, mistimed a a short-arm jab pull, looping the ball towards the inner ring where Patidar made no mistake. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.
Shubman Gill Wicket Video
What it means! 🤩👏💪🔥#JoshHazlewood gets the big wicket of #ShubmanGill & the reactions from the #RCB camp says it all! 👀#TATAIPL 2026 FINAL | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/nTKb3Qmpst pic.twitter.com/IK1ATGnXxh
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).