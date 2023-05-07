Shubman Gill was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, May 7. The right-hander has been in good form this season and played some delightful shots in this match, scoring 94* from 51 balls. He hit just two fours but seven sixes en route to this knock, which helped Gujarat Titans score 227/2. Rashid Khan Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Wins Man of the Match

Shubman Gill 🤝 Narendra Modi Stadium. Won his first Player of the Match award in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/W3v0ujszn4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

