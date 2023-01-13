A young and promising fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh, Sidharth Sharma, who recently showed inspired performance against Bengal at Eden Gardens at Ranji Trophy, passed away on Thursday while on a trip to Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy game. The 28-year-old was part of the Himachal Pradesh squad and had gone to Gujarat with teammates for a scheduled Ranji Trophy match. However, he couldn’t get a chance to get into the field due to poor health and was admitted immediately to the hospital. But the youngster passed away during the course of the treatment.

Sidharth Sharma Dies at 28

