Sikandar Raza showed why he was one of the best, especially in the T20 format when he hit a six off the last ball of the match to help Dubai Capitals defeat Desert Vipers in the ILT20 2024. The Zimbabwe star sent the ball flying over the ropes after Ali Naseer had bowled in the slot and he started to celebrate as soon as he played the shot, well aware of what the outcome was going to be. Soon, Raza was congratulated by his teammates for his amazing feat. With this win, Dubai Capitals remained alive in the hunt for a spot in the ILT20 playoffs. Indian Bowler Balaji K Comes Up With Multiple Bowling Actions During SS Rajan T20 Tournament, Ravi Ashwin Calls Him His ‘New Addiction’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Dubai Capitals stay alive by the skin of their teeth & they have Raza to thank 🙇🙌 6 needed on the last ball & the 🇿🇼 maestro deposits it over long off 🤯#DVvDC | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/iygmkvjHCl — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)