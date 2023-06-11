Not a result Team India was looking for when their two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, stepped out in the middle on Day 5 of the WTC 2023 Final at The Oval on Sunday. Kohli departed at 49, followed by a dismal run by the rest of the team, eventually losing the one-off Test match to Australia by 209 runs. Indian cricket team’s poor performance and inability to win ICC tournaments have not gone down too well with the fans who expressed their disappointment online. Amid the uproar, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a Lao Tzu quote in which the Chinese philosopher says, “Silence is the source of great strength.” It appears the former Indian captain is choosing not to react to the criticism verbally at the moment.

This is not the first time the 34-year-old has opted to speak his mind with a cryptic message online. Earlier, on Day 4 of WTC Final he shared Thich Nhat Hanh quote, which read, "If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go."

Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Post India's WTC 2023 Final Defeat

Virat Kohli Instagram Story (File Image)

Earlier IG Story by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Instagram Story (File Image)

