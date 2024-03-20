The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 winning captain Smriti Mandhana gave reporters a fitting reply as they again compared her with Virat Kohli. As a reporter mentions Virat Kohli has still not won the IPL trophy Mandhana came to the defence of the RCB star and said, "It is not fair to compare as Virat has achieved a lot for Indian cricket." She also urged the reporters to not compare them. 'It's a Dream of Mine to Know How It Feels Like Winning IPL Trophy' Virat Kohli Opens Up During RCB Unbox 2024 Event.

