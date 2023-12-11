After England women register a T20I series win over their Indian counterparts, two explosive batters – Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana were seen swapping their jerseys. Wyatt shared the picture on her Instagram account, cherishing the moment. She tagged Smriti in the post with two hearts expressing her love for the Indian star batter. Danni Wyatt made her international debut against India in 2010 and now will play for the first time in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. Wyatt was bought by UP Warriorz in last Saturday’s Auction. Smriti Mandhana, who began her international career at the age of 16, in 2013 shined in India’s latest win over the English side, scoring 48 runs in as many balls. She captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in WPL. Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque Shine As India Bags Five-Wicket Victory in 3rd T20I; England Clinch Three-Match Series 2-1.

Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana Swap Jerseys

View this post on Instagram

