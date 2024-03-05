There were certainly some mind games going on between Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma during the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match on Monday, March 4. During the 11th over, Deepti pulled out of her bowling action abruptly with Mandhana on strike. The RCB skipper then proceeded to do something similar as she took guard and then pulled out at the last minute. This was noticed by Mandhana's RCB teammates, who were left in splits as it happened. The southpaw went on to score 80 runs off 50 balls and laid the foundation for her team's 23-run victory. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Gives Deepti Sharma 'Taste of Her Own Medicine'

