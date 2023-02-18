Smriti Mandhana turns up in a high-pressure game once again as she scores another half-century during a big chase. She wasn't her fluent best on her way to 52 off 41 deliveries but showed grit throughout and was intentful when it was needed. She missed the first game with Pakistan with an injury and will be relieved to get some runs under her belt.

Smriti Mandhana Hits 21st T20I Half Century

