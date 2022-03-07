Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram stories to laud Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof for her journey back to cricket after pregnancy and childbirth. Mandhana shared a picture of the Indian team posing with Maroof and her infant daughter and wrote, "Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you because lefties are special."

See Her Instagram Story:

Smriti Mandhana has a message for Pakistan's Bismah Maroof. This is what makes women's sport even more special ❤️#INDvPAK #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ZRuKm6KGtO — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 7, 2022

Screengrab of Smriti Mandhana's story (Photo credit: Instagram)

