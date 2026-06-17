Smriti Mandhana Scores Most Fifties for India in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026

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India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana broke the record for the most half-centuries in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history. The 29-year-old opener achieved the milestone during India's IND-W vs NED-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against the Netherlands at Headingley, Leeds, reaching the milestone in 37 deliveries. Prior to the match, Mandhana was tied on five half-centuries with current captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former captain Mithali Raj. By registering her sixth fifty plus score in the tournament, she now holds the outright record for India. This is Mandhana's 36th WT20I, and second of the ongoing competition. India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online: Watch IND-W vs NED-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast.

Smriti Mandhana Attains New Feat

6️⃣th #T20WorldCup fifty. Most by an Indian woman. 👑🔥 The milestone is yours, Smriti. Now turn this into something even more special. 💙🇮🇳#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NYvoIb9ahz — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 17, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).