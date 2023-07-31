The 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League kick-started on 30 July. In Dambulla's innings in the second match of the marquee tournament between Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match, the play was stopped in a most unusual manner. A snake entered the ground and forced the match to stop. To this, the ground staff intervened and caught the snake so the match could resume. Lanka Premier League 2023: Fourth Edition of Sri Lanka's T20 Tournament Kicks Off With Star-Studded Opening Ceremony in Colombo

Snake Stops Play in Lanka Premier League 2023 During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match

We could only capture this 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 moment due to our world-class 𝙎𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙚!#LPL2023onFanCode #LPL pic.twitter.com/lhMWZKyVfy — FanCode (@FanCode) July 31, 2023

