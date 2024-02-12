A young fan wrote a heartwarming letter after he was picked to be the 'coin toss kid' during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 which was part of a five-match that concluded last month. The child penned a handwritten letter where she wrote, "Thank you for picking me to be the coin toss kid at the Black Caps vs Pakistan game in Seddon Park, Hamilton that was played last night. I really liked it and I got most players signatures on my bat. Some day I want to be a Black Cap." He further went on to write that he was a bit nervous to start with but everyone was nice to him. New Zealand cricket shared the picture of the letter as well as the kid on social media. 'If I Were...' Herschelle Gibbs Responds to Fan’s ‘Waiting for a First Double Century by a Proteas Player in ODI’ Post Following Sri Lanka Star Pathum Nissanka’s Historic Knock.

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

