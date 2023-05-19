Virat Kohli revealed that Faf du Plessis had predicted his hundred in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18. The star RCB batter smashed his sixth century in IPL cricket and, in a candid chat with his opening partner, Kohli said, "We were chatting there just before we came out to bat. We had a conversation and Faf said he had a gut feeling about one of the top three getting a 100. I said 'The odds of someone getting a hundred looks like you given the way you are batting right now. But he said 'No, I think it's you'. You called it." 'Sorry Mango.. Cheeku Is the Real King' Food Delivery App Swiggy's Tweet on Virat Kohli's Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions!.

Watch Virat Kohli's Chat With Faf du Plessis Here:

