South Africa played spectacular cricket to come out on top as they beat India by seven wickets to clinch the Test series 2-1 in Cape Town. This victory was special because they had lost the first Test in Centurion and it seemed that India would come out on top in the end. After this win, Twitterati congratulated the South Africa side and also shared their thoughts on the result.

AB de Villiers:

Amazing fight boys. Great Test series. Well done to both teams for pulling us all in👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 14, 2022

Ravi Shastri Praises Keegan Petersen:

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

'Major Setback'

Major setback for India to lose two Tests on the trot and series to a side that looked like easy pickings. As it transpired, relatively inexperienced SA showed more courage, character, composure and calibre than the vastly more experienced, star-studded Indian team — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 14, 2022

Dale Steyn:

Words of Praise from VVS Laxman:

Congratulations @OfficialCSA on a wonderful series win. To win the series after losing the first test showed the character of a young side. India played really well, but South Africa were better in the key moments and are deserved winners. #IndvSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2022

‘Every Session Was a Contest’

Result didn't go our way but that doesn't change the fact that this was a gripping series. Every session was a contest. Congratulations to @OfficialCSA. You've got great foundation to build on. Petersen is 👌🏼And Rabada-Nortje-Ngidi-Jansen attack is going to be 🔥 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

Suresh Raina:

Well played @OfficialCSA , what a phenomal series it has been.. Best wishes to Indian team for the ODI series ahead #INDvSA 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 14, 2022

