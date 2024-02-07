A remarkable feat achieved by the South African Women's Cricket Team as they win their first ODI match against Australia, that also by a big margin by 80 runs in a run-curtailed second ODI of the three-match series at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The match was reduced to 45 overs a side and after put in to bat first, South Africa set a total of 229/6 riding on the batting performances of Anneke Bosch and Marizanne Kapp. Chasing it Australia Women landed in early trouble losing eight wickets for just 71 runs. Just when a Protea win seemed inevitable, Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth put together a solid partnership and took Australia to a much better position. But Eliz-mari Marx brought them into the game by dismissing Gardner and from there it was a comfortable victory for the Proteas Women. With the win they level the series 1-1. Mitchell Starc Involved in Hilarious Banter With Wife Alyssa Healy During AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa Women Register Their First-Ever ODI Victory Against Australia

South Africa's FIRST EVER ODI win over Australia! #AUSvSA And it's a big one too — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

