Former South African cricketer and coach, a reputed all-rounder from his playing days, Mike Procter is reportedly suffering from serious illness and sources around his family has suggested that he is receiving Intensive care now. A report on News24, citing a statement from Procter's wife Maryna and two daughters, disclosed that he was undergoing treatment at uMhlanga Hospital, located near the eastern city of Durban. "Mike experienced a complication during routine surgery last week. While recovering in the ICU, he suffered a cardiac incident. He is currently in the ICU working on his recovery," it said. ‘Under the Shade of the Banyan Tree...’ Irfan Pathan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dattajirao Gaekwad As He Passes Away at 95.

Mike Procter In Intensive Care Due to Serious Illness

Our hearts are sore after hearing the news that Former Proteas and KZN Cricket legend Mike Procter has fallen seriously ill and is in intensive care. Our prayers are with him and his family through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/REXtJdrc4v — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) February 13, 2024

