Spain's Asjab Butt scripted history when he smashed the fastest century in European T10 cricket. He achieved this feat during the Catalunya Dragons vs Sohal Hospitalet Match in the European Cricket Series, Spain 2024. The right-hander plundered the bowling attack, hitting the ball to all parts of the ground to get to his century off just 21 balls. He went on to finish with a score of 128 runs off only 27 deliveries, which included four fours and a jaw-dropping 18 sixes. Courtesy of this performance, Sohal Hospitalet chased down 155 in just 5.3 overs. Hamza Saleem Dar Hits 193 Runs Off Just 43 Balls, Slams 22 Sixes to Register Highest Individual Score in a T10 Match During European Cricket Series.

Spain's Asjad Butt Smashes Fastest Century in European T10 Cricket

Spanish cricketer Asjad Butt scores a 21-ball hundred today, the fastest in European T10 cricket.pic.twitter.com/hBkTinG5In — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 22, 2024

