West Indies started to dominate the Australian Bowling in the death overs of the last T20I game of the series. During that phase, Sherfane Rutherford hit a bodyline bouncer from Spencer Johson to fine leg. The ball convincingly cleared the rope and was about to land in the stands, when a spectator – with a drink in his one hand extended his left hand to catch the ball. Fans were surprised to see that the said spectator not only caught the ball but didn’t spill his drink in the whole effort. Commentators and fans cheered him for the splendid catch. Watch the video below, Andre Russell Suffers Blow to His Hand From a Spencer Johnson Bouncer During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Spectator Takes One-Handed Catch in the Stands Without Spilling His Drink

