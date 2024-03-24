The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur faced an unexpected haul as one of the cables of the SpiderCam got snapped and came down on the ground. The Spidercam is a cable-suspended camera system which enables film and television cameras to move both vertically and horizontally over a predetermined area. The cricketers on the luckily avoided any injury or accident and the play resumed after some time. Why Rishabh Pant is Called Spiderman? Know Reason Behind India and Dehli Capitals Wicket-keeper Batsman's Nickname 'Spidey'.

SpiderCam Wire Snaps and Falls On the Ground

Breaking🚨 Match stopped in Rajasthan after spidercam cable broke and fell on the ground. #RRvsLSG#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/FDZkbAGJTl — Irfan Shakir 🇵🇰 (@iamirfanshakir) March 24, 2024

SpiderCam Wire Broken

