Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow. But fans fill the seats to watch MS Dhoni perform. And the veteran batter delivered on the night. Batting at the seventh position, Dhoni scored a blistering 28 runs off just nine balls with three fours and two sixes. Even after the loss, MS Dhoni spent time with local fans and opposition players, spreading smiles. His gesture won millions of hearts. Interestingly Dhoni is yet to get out in the IPL 2024 season. Young Girl Who Received Ball From MS Dhoni During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Shares Her Experience (Watch Video).

'Thala' Won Hearts in Lucknow

A finishing flourish that entertained a packed house in Lucknow 🏟️ Adding smiles to the faces of the Lucknow crowd, the MSD way 💛#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @ChennaiIPL | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/vdCzmuzqPS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024

