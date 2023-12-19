Alex Sanchez leads the scoring chart for the I-league 2023-24 season, but still his side Gokulam Kerala is placed sixth on the table. He will have to unlock stubborn Sreenidi Deccan defence who has allowed just eight goals so far in the tournament. The exciting game will start at 03:00 PM IST, while live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC I-League 2023–24 game in available on Eurosports. Fans can also enjoy the game on the Fancode App and website. How To Watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of ISL 2023–24 Football Match With Time in IST.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala FC

